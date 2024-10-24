Early Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Players Say Zombies Is Back and Better Than Ever

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not officially out worldwide just yet, but many Call of Duty players have taken their annual trip to New Zealand by now to play the game early. Thanks to those players playing Black Ops 6 on the other side of the world, we’re starting to get some very early impressions on different parts of the new Call of Duty experience with some players even putting in enough time already to get gold weapons and more. For those more concerned about playing Black Ops 6‘s revitalized, round-based Zombies mode, however, early reports from those playing ahead of schedule preview good things for Zombies players.

Call of Duty’s Zombies community has been through it over the past couple of games as Activision and its various Call of Duty developers tried out different Zombies strategies. Many of those shifted the fan-favorite mode towards a more open experience akin to something that you’d see in Call of Duty: Warzone instead of the traditional, claustrophobic Zombies maps from long ago. The furthest Call of Duty strayed from its Zombies formula was arguably when the round-based formula was questioned, but that’s back in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 subreddit is of course filled with Call of Duty players passing along info from “New Zealand” right now, so we’re only getting bits and pieces of the full experience, but one of the top posts within the forum right now is singing the praises of Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode.

“Oh. My. God. The new zombies is great,” the post in question reads, getting straight to the point. “This is the version of zombies I’ve been wanting and waiting for to come back. We’re so f—–g back boys.”

Other players who’ve also been able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode early chimed in with similar praises, though they weren’t all without complaints. Black Ops 6 lets Zombies players pause the mode when playing solo and even offers them an option to save, quit, and resume their match later, but there’s a timer when you’re paused solo so that you can’t sit on the pause screen for forever. Some players aren’t happy with that, but the new feature is at least something.

In addition to the round-based feel of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode, players are also finding ways to make it feel even more like the classic experience. You can turn off the minimap, for example, by changing the HUD options to “Classic” in the settings. This gets rid of not only the minimap but also other popups to steer further away from the multiplayer, Warzone-like feel Zombies has moved towards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will fully release on October 25th, so everyone will be able to try out Zombies then. For those in the Eastern time zone, you’ll be able to play at midnight on October 25th while those on Pacific Time will be able to play at 9 p.m. tonight.