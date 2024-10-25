Brutal Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Feature Amazes Zombies Players

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players were already loving the game’s Zombies mode even in the wee hours of launch, and now that the Call of Duty game has been out for a while, players have grown even fonder of it. Losing your run is hardly the highlight of these Zombies experiences, but players have realized that even in defeat, Black Ops 6 still has something to offer. Treyarch put in a couple of end-of-the-game death animations for Black Ops 6‘s Zombies players which end up looking like something out of a Mortal Kombat game rather than Call of Duty.

In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode, you’ve got the option to exfil out of a Zombies match if you’d like to call it quits, say that you “won,” and get a nice bonus on your way out. That works like a pretty typical extraction scenario where you call in some support and get to the evac point before you’re overwhelmed, but as you get used to the two maps, there’s a good chance you’re going to lose once or twice during that exit scenario. Black Ops 6 players have found that even if that does happen, you’re at least rewarded with a unique cinematic that shows the fate of your evac team after your run was unsuccessful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That death animation in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s Zombies mode is pretty tame compared to the other one that’s gotten the attention of players since launch. If you’ve been keeping up with this new Zombies mode prior to the release of Black Ops 6, you’ll perhaps have seen a new creature called the “Amalgam,” a fitting name for a Zombie variant comprised of many different bodies and all their appendages. These Amalgams look like they’d rather be in Dead Space than Black Ops 6 and push the limits of what kinds of body horrors we’ve seen in past Zombies modes.

“Amalgams appear to be violent masses of flesh and sinew, emitting bellows from multiple heads,” an overview of these creatures warned. “Up to ten arms and five legs have been counted, and they seem to regenerate limbs previously shot off. They mainly try to absorb you (or other zombies) by stretching a cluster of limbs into a tendril to pull the victim into a maw-like chest cavity.”

That “chest cavity” is exactly where players will find themselves if they’re unlucky enough to die to an Amalgam in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If you’d prefer not to die and end your Zombies round and would just like to see what happens instead, Black Ops 6 players have you covered.

A pretty brutal death animation not at all for the squeamish, but definitely something that makes the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 feel more like the older Zombies experiences where the mode was a bit more focused. Between this, the overall difficulty of the Zombies mode in Black Ops 6 being more challenging than before, and the fact that it’s a round-based mode, Zombies players appear to be correct so far in considering this a return to form for the franchise. How it’ll be supported in the future, however, will be more telling of its longevity.