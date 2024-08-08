Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Includes These 8 Perks

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches later this year, which means the developers at Treyarch and Raven Software have been slowly releasing more information to keep fans’ hype levels as high as possible. Recently, the team started to share the first details about Black Ops 6‘s Zombie mode including the first trailer and a full breakdown of all the changes players can expect this year. One of those updates is the Perks players will have access to in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Similar to previous Zombie modes, Perk-a-Colas are back, but publisher Activision says these colas have “more of a kick than ever.”

In Black Ops 6, players will purchase Perks with Essence, which they’ll earn by killing zombies and doing a few other tasks. Players will find Perk Machines scattered around the in-game world, which contains a specific selection of Perks. If you’re able to track down the Der Wunderfizz Machine, you can select any Perk, but those machines are usually surrounded by a ton of enemies. Here’s the full list of Perks for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6:

Jugger-Nog: Increase maximum health by 100

Increase maximum health by 100 Quick Revive: Reduce the health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%



Reduce the health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50% Speed Cola: Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30%



Increase reload and armor replating speed bonus by 30% Stamin-Up: Increase movement speed



Increase movement speed PhD Flopper: Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone



Immunity to all self-inflicted damage and status effects. Dive to prone triggers an explosion, which increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving to prone Deadshot Daiquiri: Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage



Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage Elemental Pop: Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect



Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect Melee Macchiato: Replace weapon gun butt with a deadly punch that sends enemies flying



This list will likely grow as we move through the coming year, but it’s worth noting that Black Ops 6 also has Augment options to let you further customize each Perk. There are three minor and three major Augments, so you’ll have plenty of ways to tailor your perks to your playstyle.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 25th. Remember that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, so if you’re a subscriber you can pick it up at no extra cost.