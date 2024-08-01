Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets Interactive Zombies Teaser

Back in May, before Activision Blizzard officially revealed the next Call of Duty game, a teaser website was released called “The Truth Lies.” Visitors could interact with a fake TV on the site that allowed them to channel surf and find brief videos hinting at the theme for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Interestingly enough, that website has now been replaced with a new teaser, which is dropping some hints about the game’s Zombies mode. Appropriately enough, the website’s address has been updated to “The Truth Dies,” and this time features some creepy hints at the continuation of the Dark Aether narrative.

The channels on the TV are mostly all off air. However, the channel guide is still working, and when visitors linger on it for a few seconds, the guide speeds up. Suddenly, the creepy plush rabbit Mister Peeks can be seen, while a squeaky laugh is heard. Then, the screen cuts to the monitor room of what appears to be a prison. The weather channel is also working, but the weather patterns start to form an image that looks like (you guessed it) Mister Peeks. The image then quickly shifts to a storm taking place outside an island prison.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The island prison seen in this teaser is Terminus, one of two Zombies maps that will be found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. At the conclusion of the Zombies narrative in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, members of the Requiem senior staff were arrested under the orders of Edward Richtofen, including Mackenzie Carver, Grigori Weaver, and Elizabeth Grey. In the website teaser, it appears Richtofen is watching his captives from the shadows. While things don’t look great for those three characters, we know they’ll all have a role to play in the Terminus map, alongside new character Maya Aguinaldo.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but this new teaser seems to be setting up big things to come. Hopefully we’ll learn a lot more in the coming weeks, but there’s a chance we’ll have to wait until the game’s release on October 25th.

What do you think of these teasers for Zombies mode? Are you looking forward to the story’s continuation? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!