Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Mode Finally Lets Players Save and Quit

At long last, Call of Duty players will finally have a way to preserve their long-running Zombies matches in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 by saving and quitting out of a run if they want to pick it up later. The only catch is that this option naturally applies solely to those who are playing by themselves, so if you’re playing with others, you won’t be able to save your match. There are other features being added in Black Ops 6, too, that are geared towards multiplayer Zombies lobbies such as the ability to join a run in progress or to rejoin one if you get disconnected from the game.

The ability to save and quit a Zombies run is a feature that’s been a long time coming now with Call of Duty players asking through the years for it to be implemented. Saving a Zombies run does have some constraints to it, however, presumably to make it so that players aren’t gaming the system by saving during critical moments to allow themselves more time or to perhaps trick the server into starting them back in a more opportune situation. Players can save the game after pausing it in a solo match, but if you keep the game paused long enough, it’ll save your progress anyway for you to resume play later.

“For the first time in Zombies, you can elect to save your Solo match at any time, provided you are at full health, aren’t downed, dead, or actively engaged in an Exfil. Load the save file to continue,” Treyarch said about this new feature. “Again, if enough time passes while you’re AFK, the game will automatically save your game state so you won’t lose your progress!”

This feature will also be helpful in the event of a disconnect seeing how the Zombies mode in Black Ops 6 requires an Internet connection to be played. If you are playing by yourself and the server crashes for whatever reason, you can “Load up your save close to the point in time you disconnected and continue from that point,” though it’s unclear if a save point is generated upon crashing or if you need to have already had a save point to take advantage of this.

For those playing with groups, you’ll now also have an option to rejoin a match if someone disconnects providing it wasn’t the host who left.

“If you disconnected from a Squad Match but the Host is still active, you can rejoin and continue the match after a small period of time spectating,” Treyarch said.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on October 25th.