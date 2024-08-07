Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Trailer Released

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is releasing October 26th of this year, and with it will come a new installment to the Zombies portion of the franchise. Activision and Treyarch have released a new trailer and information for the upcoming zombie content coming to the game, introducing the team for Black Ops 6 Zombies: Requiem for a Lost Soul and the all-new storyline that folds into the events of Black Ops Cold War, continuing the Black Aether storyline, as is noted in the Black Ops 6 Zombies trailer that was shared.

Per the Call of Duty blog post that shares additional information for Black Ops 6 Zombies, the following description is provided:

“After two years battling undead outbreaks across the globe during the Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War timeline, the CIA-led Requiem team finally succeeded in closing the last remaining dimensional portal, banishing its denizens back to the nightmarish hellscape known as the Dark Aether. However, the team’s success came at a heavy price. Agent Samantha Maxis sacrificed herself to essentially seal this twisted dimension from the inside. Worse was to follow, as Requiem’s senior staff members were unceremoniously arrested on the orders of the Project Director—finally revealed to be none other than Edward Richtofen.

“Taking place over half a decade later, Black Ops 6 Zombies continues the Dark Aether storyline, exploring the fortunes of key characters while also delving further into Richtofen’s motivations and goals. During the intervening years, former Requiem staff—Grigori Weaver, Mackenzie “Mac” Carver, Elizabeth Grey, Oskar Strauss, and Stoney Maddox (better known by his callsign, Raptor One)—have been incarcerated at an outpost known as Terminus, a mysterious garrison located in the Philippine Sea.

After being imprisoned for over five years, these characters have undergone significant mental and physical changes.”

The Terminus Team featured in Requiem for a Lost Soul consists of the following members:

Grigori Weaver



Dr. Elizabeth Grey



Mackenzie “Mac” Carver

Maya Aguinaldo

Stoney “Raptor One” Maddox

Oskar Strauss

Dr. William Peck

While there are additional details available to read on the Call of Duty blog post, the most notable includes that additional intel is close behind this most recent, beckoning players to return to the blog August 8th at 8am PT for “an in-depth gameplay overview, information about your pre-match preparation options, full details on Round-Based Zombies gameplay, and a bestiary of the undead.”