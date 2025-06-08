Call of Duty for Nintendo Switch 2 Is Reportedly in the Works

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is coming to Xbox One and PS4, but not Nintendo Switch 2 which has caused some confusion. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises on the planet, but a new Call of Duty hasn’t released on a Nintendo platform since 2013’s Call of Duty: Ghosts on the Wii U. The series has evolved a lot and the Nintendo Switch was massive, but very underpowered compared to what Call of Duty needed. They are graphically intensive games that also pack a lot of content, which could be extremely demanding for something like the Switch.

The idea of a portable Call of Duty is compelling, but Activision clearly was happy with Call of Duty Mobile on smart phones and tablets instead of Nintendo Switch. However, as part of Xbox’s bid to acquire Activision a few years, Microsoft a 10-year legally binding agreement with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo. This deal specifically notes that this would be the core games that are also released on Xbox with full feature parity, released day and date with other platforms. There’s no more exclusive content for Call of Duty on any platform and that’s a big deal. That means no Switch 2 exclusive spin-offs. That’s a big promise to make, given it means Call of Duty now has to be made with Nintendo’s platforms in mind.

Last year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the second Call of Duty released after the Microsoft acquisition (Modern Warfare III was the first by just a matter of weeks) and had no Nintendo support. This was somewhat of a given, but now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is out, people expect Call of Duty now.

call of duty: black ops 7

However, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was formally announced and is coming to just about every platform under the sun except Nintendo Switch 2. So, what’s the deal? Kotaku reports that sources say Microsoft and Nintendo are still working on it and that something will be announced in the future, but it’s unclear what the hold up is or if there will be any kind of differences for the Switch 2 version. Perhaps it will have to be streamed rather than running directly from the system, for instance.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 being an Xbox One and PS4 game, it stands to reason it could work on Nintendo Switch 2. However, Call of Duty operates differently from a lot of other games. Call of Duty is one big app that encompasses multiple yearly entries and Call of Duty: Warzone. So, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III, and Black Ops 6 are all within one app and Black Ops 7 will surely join that. While you don’t have to own all of these games, it does mean there is a lot more going on under the hood.

It’s possible that all of that content and the size of Call of Duty is far too demanding for the Nintendo Switch 2. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it’s promising to hear that Call of Duty is still being worked on for Nintendo Switch 2.