Call of Duty Players Furious Over PS4 and Xbox One News

Call of Duty players are furious over some news regarding the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises on the planet and has released a game every year without fail since 2005. Good or bad, there’s a Call of Duty game on the shelves every holiday season. It’s reliable, it’s generally pretty consistent, but there have been calls from fans for a quality over quantity approach to the series going forward. Some feel like it’s treading water and not innovating enough after 20+ Call of Duty games, which is fair. Call of Duty has tried to go outside the box, but ultimately came right back to its traditional roots.

With that said, there has been one thing that’s been really holding Call of Duty back for years in the eyes of some players. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises that is still releasing on Xbox One and PS4 each year. Other big franchises have moved on in favor of actually taking advantage of the new hardware. Grand Theft Auto VI will not be available on last-gen consoles, which will likely cause millions of people to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. College Football 25 also helped push players over to new hardware and that may continue this year with MLB The Show 25 and College Football 26. However, Call of Duty fans may be out of luck.

Call of Duty Will Reportedly Release on Xbox One and PS4 This Year

According to a new report from CharlieIntel, a reputable Call of Duty news account, Call of Duty 2025 is in development for last-gen consoles. Given we are five years into the console generation, some had hoped that this year’s game would finally leave last-gen behind, but that’s not the case. Naturally, Call of Duty fans being the calm, cool, collected bunch that they are reacted very intensely to this. While some fans legitimately did understand the decision given there are still so many people on older consoles to sell games to and Call of Duty is expensive to make, others feel it’s hurting the game.

The continued decision to make games for last gen results in a worse experience for everyone. For those on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, they get a game that is held back by last-gen. CharlieIntel speculates that Warzone is unable to have more than two large-scale maps at a time because of last-gen limitations, for instance. Given everything has to be scaled down to last-gen’s specs, it also means the game can’t be too intensive in terms of its size or graphics. For last-gen players, Call of Duty doesn’t look for easy on the eyes nor does it perform nearly as well as it could. It’s sort of a lose/lose for everyone involved.

Given a console generation only lasts about eight years or so these days, it would be shocking if Call of Duty 2026 was released on last-gen. It seems like it’s time to leave these machines behind, especially as more players get increasingly furious with the decision to keep supporting these older consoles. However, Xbox has also promised that Call of Duty will be on Nintendo platforms going forward… which means the game will have to run on a weaker machine regardless. It’s a tough battle for Call of Duty fans and one that may continue for years to come.

As for Call of Duty 2025 itself, the game is rumored to be a sequel to 2012’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. No details have been confirmed about the game, but all reputable rumors point to it being a near-future game set in the 2030s. Whether or not anything carries over from Black Ops 6 as it did with Modern Warfare 3 remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine.

