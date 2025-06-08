Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Trailer Confirms It’s a Black Ops 2 Sequel; Co-Op Campaign Confirmed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 won’t be a direct sequel to Black Ops 6… it’s a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 from 2012. The Call of Duty series is pretty all over the place when it comes to its story. There are different timelines and universes, retcons, and lots of jumping around. If you’re not an obsessive fan, it can be pretty easy to get lost in the lore of the Call of Duty: Black Ops games, especially since they take place over the course of roughly 100 years starting in World War II and going all the way into the far flung future.

With all of that said, rumors of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 being the next game in the series are true despite the series typically alternating between sub-franchises. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, set in the year 2035 and continuing the story of Alex Mason’s son, David Mason, who appears to be haunted by Raul Menendez. Michael Rooker will return as Mike Harper and will be joined by Kiernan Shipka as Emma Kagen and Milo Ventimiglia as David. The game will supposedly feature an enemy who is weaponizing fear, which may explain why Menendez is featured in the game despite his death in Black Ops 2.

“The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6,” reads a description for the game. “Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will also feature a co-op campaign, a feature that was last seen in Black Ops 3 which was a pretty poorly received campaign. Hopefully, this campaign turns out a lot better, though early rumors have been rocky. Of course, round-based Zombies and multiplayer will also make a grand return. It’s expected that Black Ops 7 will feature wall-running and other futuristic mechanics and weaponry.

A full reveal for the game will occur later this summer and if history repeats itself, it seems likely that reveal will fall in August as that’s typically when they do those kinds of big unveilings. Unfortunately for some fans, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be released for Xbox One and PS4, so for those who feel like the series is being held back by last-gen, that will continue.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will release later this year. What do you think of the first trailer?