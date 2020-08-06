Call of Duty 2020 Reveal Date Seemingly Confirmed

✖

It looks like we finally have a reveal date for Call of Duty 2020, believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Today, various influencers and prominent figures within the COD community received a mysterious package from Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software. The package is a big black crate with a mysterious set of numbers on it, reminiscent of Black Ops branding. Accompanying the crate is a warning not to open until August 10, which is this coming Monday.

As a result, many Call of Duty fans have taken this to mean the game will finally be revealed on August 10. And while this may be a stretch, it does seem to confirm the reveal is happening very, very soon, as this undoubtedly is related to the reveal of this year's installment.

According to Charlie Intel, there also instructions that tell recipients that they will need to text a number on Monday, August 10, to get a code to unlock the box. Of course, the box could be opened before this, but it's unlikely. Everyone who has received the crate will undoubtedly have signed an NDA and is trusted by Activision not to spill any beans.

MANO, seguinte, acabei de receber uma caixa GIGANTE misteriosa do @CallofDuty e que eu só posso abrir dia 10 DE AGOSTO!! Mostrei e expliquei tudo lá nos meus Stories:https://t.co/e7DTBkkEkK pic.twitter.com/YdvNPrgCCx — Hayashii (@HayashiXPG) August 6, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or Treyarch or Raven Software have confirmed anything will go down on August 10, but this is likely all the "confirmation" we are going to get. Of course, there's a chance this could be Call of Duty Mobile or Warzone related, but it's unlikely the trio would go through all of this trouble for a smaller announcement.

Speaking of Warzone, it's heavily rumored that it will be used to reveal this year's Call of Duty, though it remains to be seen how this will be done.

Call of Duty 2020 is set to release worldwide later this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

