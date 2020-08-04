Call of Duty 2020 Is Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software

✖

The new Call of Duty game releasing later this year is being worked on by Treyarch Studios and Raven Software, Activision and the developers confirmed this week. News of the involvement of the two parties with the upcoming annual Call of Duty installation first came from Activision’s latest earnings call before being confirmed online as well. Both developers confirmed the news on Twitter and said they were excited to share more with Call of Duty fans later at a time when we’ll actually find out something concrete about the new game.

Following Activision’s earnings call, both Raven Software and Treyarch tweeted about the news. We don’t know anything new about the game beyond the developers working on it now, though their track records with past games will give fans an indication of what’s to come.

It’s official. Looking forward to showing you what we’ve been cooking up with @RavenSoftware! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 4, 2020

We are excited to announce our partnership with @Treyarch on this year's Call of Duty! Can't wait to show you more! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 4, 2020

Treyarch is best known for its work on the Black Ops games in the Call of Duty franchise. Sometimes set in the present while other times returning to past events, these Call of Duty games typically have a Zombies mode included. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was also the first Call of Duty game to introduce battle royale to the franchise via Blackout.

As for Raven Software, that studio has worked on a number of Call of Duty games spanning years of development. The two most recent projects are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its accompanying Warzone game, but their portfolio dates back to past tiles like the original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The new Call of Duty game can only be a couple of months out now since it’s still planned for a 2020 release as far as anyone knows, but we haven’t heard much official news on it yet. We’ve seen from some leaks that it’s supposed to be called “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War,” but again, nothing official has been announced yet. There are rumors that suggest that’ll change sooner rather than later and that Activision is preparing to reveal something.

Call of Duty has had a partnership with Sony for a while now, and PlayStation has a new State of Play event coming up soon with a focus on upcoming PlayStation 4 games and some third-party titles. Perhaps we’ll see an update on the game there.

