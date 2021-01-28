Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Reveals Best Look Yet at New Zombies Map

✖

Treyarch Studios and Activision released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer for the Firebase Z map to give us out best new look at the Zombies battlefield that’s releasing next week. Perk dispensers, mechanisms that rocket players across the map, superpowered zombies, and of course some story implications for the ongoing Dark Aether narrative can all be seen in the map’s first trailer. Black Ops Cold War players will be able to experience all this themselves next week when Firebase Z releases on February 4th as part of a new Season One update.

The Firebase Z trailer can be seen below to glimpse a hectic look at the new Zombies map. The Requiem team’s next mission takes them to Vietnam to a place called “Outpost 25,” but players will get to know it as Firebase Z.

“Following the events of ‘Die Maschine,’ Requiem's next mission brings them deep into the jungles of Vietnam,” a preview of the new map said. “Under the direction of Grigori Weaver, the team must uncover the secrets of Outpost 25 and face the threat that ‘lives’ within to save Samantha Maxis.”

While some content in and outside of the game’s Zombies mode has been exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, the Firebase Z map thankfully won’t be handled that way. Firebase Z will be available across all platforms when it’s added, and it’ll also be free.

A new Zombies map like Firebase Z was expected to come some time in Season Two, but the February 4th release date means it’ll get here a bit sooner than that. It’s not the only Zombies release coming next week either with the same update adding a new perk to the Zombies mode. Treyarch is bringing back the Black Ops II perk called “Tombstone Soda” which was seen briefly in the trailer above, but it’ll work a bit differently from before when it’s added to Black Ops Cold War.

Beyond this update, Treyarch also has plans for Zombies content in Season Two. We don’t yet know what that all will look like, but Treyarch’s been teasing it ahead of the big reveals.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Firebase Z Zombies map will release for free for all players on February 4th.