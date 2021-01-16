Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Teases Season 2 Zombies Content

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already has plenty going on in its Zombies mode with the latest update alone adding new playlists, but if we’ve learned anything from past Call of Duty games, it’s that there’s still much more to come. Treyarch Studios teased some of those plans this week in celebration of 115 Day by teasing some of the content planned for Season Two, or rather the fact that there is indeed more Zombies content coming next season. From the way the teaser sounds, it seems like the content planned for Season Two may upheave some of the expectations people already have for what’s to come.

Treyarch’s teaser for the Season Two content was a brief one found at the end of the 115 Day blog post. After going over everything from new playlists and maps to content created by the community, Treyarch said people should think again if they know what to expect from Season Two.

Our 115 Day Blog is live! New "Firebase Z" details

🧟‍♀️ Logo reveal

🧟‍♂️ Narrative intel

🧟‍♀️ New teasers

🧟‍♂️ Tombstone Perk preview

🧟‍♀️ New Support reveals

🧟‍♂️ Upcoming Onslaught info

🧟‍♀️ Community showcase

🧟‍♂️ Zombies Free Access Week

Tombstone Perk preview, New Support reveals, Upcoming Onslaught info, Community showcase, Zombies Free Access Week, 2WXP Weekend now live!

“Before we go, we’ll leave you with this: what we’ve talked about today is just a glimpse of what’s planned for Zombies in 2021,” Treyarch said. “If you think you know what to expect in Season Two... think again.”

While specifics weren’t teased and the content to come will apparently be hard to predict, we can look at the current season of Zombies to get an idea of what to expect from the next. In Season One, Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode got some new modes within the Zombies experience such as the Cranked playlist that released just recently.

There’s also a new map known as “Firebase Z” that’s releasing next week and is an example of things can be different from what the community expected. People were predicting the new map would arrive in Season Two itself, but it’s coming sooner than that and will release on February 4th for all players. It’ll add new enemy types, too, but Treyarch isn’t talking about those much just yet.

“The arrival of ‘Firebase Z’ will also introduce new enemy types into the mix on every Onslaught map in the same update,” Treyarch said. “We’d tell you what (or who?) they are, but then we’re getting into spoiler territory. Nice try.”

There’s still some time to go before Black Ops Cold War transitions from Season One to Season Two, but expect to see more teasers like this in the future as we get closer to the next season.