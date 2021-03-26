Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Shows Off New Golova Multiplayer Map

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is adding another new map next week when Golova releases in the game’s Multiplayer mode. It’ll be a large map that’s big enough to house multiple teams on the battlefield and will support the game’s new 40-player Hardpoint mode. Treyarch Studios showed off a new look at the map this week with a brief teaser trailer giving players an aerial view of the map they’ll soon be playing on.

Golova is indeed a new map to the game’s Multiplayer mode, but it’s not a new map overall. It was first available as part of Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak experience in the Zombies mode and was confirmed to later be released as a Multiplayer map as well. That release will happen next week, Treyarch has confirmed with the new look at Golova offered below.

Drop into the biggest battles in Black Ops when Golova arrives next week, featuring the all-new 40-player Hardpoint. pic.twitter.com/HfTAhTC8xr — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 26, 2021

Even though players will have seen Golova before, they’ve never had to fight other human players across the battlefield and have only been focused on zombies. The map will look different from what players are used to because of that, so it’ll still take some time to get used to it even if you’re familiar with it already.

For the lore buffs who’ve been following the stories of the Zombies mode, Activision and Treyarch offered some background on the Golova map last month. It’s located within the Ural Plains and looks like a typical Russian village until you uncover its secrets.

“A testing ground for the expansion of the Numbers Program, Golova features plenty of close-quarter combat opportunities throughout the town, from a massive church to its rows of houses and industrial park,” Activision said in a preview of the map arriving next week. “The stair-stepped terrain on which the town was built still provides some long-range firefight opportunities but encourages tighter, CQB play around its objective areas.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multi-team Golova map will be available in the game’s Multiplayer mode starting next week.