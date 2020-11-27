Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Potential Return for Fan-Favorite Perk

✖

A new leak for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has revealed a pair of perks that might be coming to the game sometime in the near future. According to @TheGhostofMW2 on Twitter, data for the Lightweight perk has been discovered in the code for the game's latest update. Additionally, a new perk icon was discovered that remains unknown. Until Treyarch and Activision make an official announcement, fans should take this leak with a grain of salt. A lot can change during the development process, and it's possible that these were concepts that ended up scrapped at the last minute.

Images of the perk icons can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Two new perks found. Not sure when these will be added to the game tho. Lightweight

&

— dude trust me (@TheGhostOfMW2) November 22, 2020

It will be interesting to see if these perks end up added to the game sometime in the near future! Dataminers have also discovered that the Mac-11 gun might also return to the game, as well, so Black Ops Cold War fans should have a lot of content to look forward to in the future!

For those unfamiliar with the Lightweight perk, it allows the player to move faster in the game. The perk has appeared in a number of Call of Duty games over the years, so its return wouldn't be all that surprising. The second perk icon seems to be something related to the player's health, but beyond that, it's hard to guess what it might mean.

If these new perks are to be added to the game, it will be interesting to see when they might arrive! Activision and Treyarch will continue supporting Black Ops Cold War over the coming months, and it seems likely that fans will have an answer sooner, rather than later. For now, fans will just have to make do with the content that's currently available!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you excited to see the Lightweight perk return? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!