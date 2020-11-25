Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Map Bug Causes Instant-Death for Players

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released earlier this month, and players have already discovered a number of bugs in the game. The latest issue is causing players to randomly crash through the bottom of the map, leading to an instant-death. At this time, it's not clear what's causing the bug, and it seems to be happening on all of the game's maps, as opposed to just one. As such, players can't even try to avoid it! At this time, it's impossible to say how common the issue is, so players will simply have to hope Treyarch can patch the issue sooner, rather than later!

A video of the bug can be found in the Tweet from @Lucarist89, embedded below.

Apparently you can fall through the map in Moscow on Black Ops Cold War. #PS4sharehttps://t.co/q4WIgabccx pic.twitter.com/39P9a0Y4q1 — Lucarist (@lucarist89) November 22, 2020

As can be seen in @Lucarist89's video, the bug causes the player to slip through the map's floor. As the camera pans out to a third person perspective, the character begins to hurtle through a bottomless pit like Ozzie Smith in The Simpsons. @Lucarist89 is far from the only player to encounter this issue, as several similar videos have been shared on social media, with each having the same result.

While this bug is bound to frustrate players that encounter it, it's far from the most irksome issue with the game. Players on Xbox Series X have encountered an issue where Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War causes the system to crash altogether. The issue was apparently so bad for one player that it completely broke their system. At this time, Treyarch is working to resolve the problem, and is advising players to make sure that they are using the correct version of the software. It remains to be seen how long these issues might take to be resolved, but players can't be blamed for feeling a bit frustrated.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

