Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Reportedly Bringing Back Divisive Gameplay Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is poised to be officially revealed for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Xbox One tomorrow. That said, ahead of the big moment, details on the game are leaking courtesy of leakers and dataminers, including word of the return of a divisive multiplayer gameplay feature.

More specifically, taking to Twitter prolific Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution revealed that COD fans can expect the return of the Dead Silence Perk, one of the most divisive perks in Call of Duty multiplayer, but also one that many fans have been yearning to see return.

According to The Gaming Revolution, the perk returns alongside the normal mini-map, which was scrapped by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to considerable backlash.

Dead Silence is a PERK AGAIN in Black Ops Cold War! That is all for now, standby for further details. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) August 25, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. For now, this is all unofficial information, and even if it's accurate, it's subject to change.

As for Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software, none of them have commented on this latest leak, and it's unlikely any of them will. Not only does Activision and its studios rarely comment on leaks, but this close to the aforementioned reveal it doesn't make sense to comment on anything speculative.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release sometime this holiday season via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, a specific release date has not been provided but one did leak earlier today.

For more coverage on all things Call of Duty -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.