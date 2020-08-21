Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Great News About Multiplayer

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC will reportedly have one of Modern Warfare's most controversial features. To balance this out, a new report has surfaced with some great news about the multiplayer of the new Black Ops game. As you may know, last year Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduced cross-play to the series, allowing PC, Xbox One, and PS4 players to play together, regardless of platform. It was a long-overdue feature and a popular one. So, perhaps it's not very surprising to hear it's coming back.

The report comes way of Call of Duty insider ModernWarzone, who doesn't say much about the feature, but notes it's back and is being implemented just like it was in Modern Warfare. If this is true, then it's safe to assume crossplay is going to be a mainstay going forward, though it will be interesting to see how it's handled with PS5 and Xbox Series X. You'd assume it's not going to change anything, but with the competition between Xbox and PlayStation heating back up again, you never know.

As you may know, this isn't the first detail we've heard about the game's multiplayer. Yesterday, it was reported that skill-based matchmaking is back. Meanwhile, the game's first and second multiplayer maps have also seemingly been revealed.

That said, beyond this, we don't know much about the game. Further, it's important to remember that there's been no official word of cross-play returning. So, for now, take this bit with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to be fully revealed on August 27. It's currently expected to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

While we wait for the full reveal, be sure to catch up on all the latest Call of Duty news by clicking here or via the links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.