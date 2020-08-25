Massive Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals New Map, Night Mode, Zombies, and More

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare update launched early this morning via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC (patch notes for this update can be found here). And for the update, Infinity Ward and Activision added a slab of new files to the game, which were promptly datamined by various COD dataminers and leakers. And while the update itself wasn't very exciting, the files hidden within have been a goldmine of information.

Unfortunately for Infinity Ward and Activision, the files have spoiled what's about to happen to the free-to-play battle royale game. That said, a lot of it -- such as zombies, a night mode, and a new map -- we already knew about thanks to previous rumors and leaks.

Below, you can check out everything dataminers have discovered so far:

A Night Mode is being added.

There will be a new map, Verdansk, which will keep the bunkers and Gulag, but otherwise will be completely different with a Cold War theme.

One of these new locations will be a vast subway system.

Zombies are coming, though it's unclear if this will be in a separate mode or be added to the core experience as well. Here's a description of the experience: "Zombie Royale: Be the last team with a human alive to win. Players turn into Zombies on death, but can become human again by consuming fallen player's hearts."

Farah Karim will be added as an Operator.

You will need to complete an in-game mission to see the Black Ops Cold War reveal this Wednesday.

The following modes have leaked: Pandemic/Outbreak, Armored Cargo/Truck Wars, Plunder: Fire Sale, Zombie Royale

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change. That said, everything here comes from the game's files. Datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, though they can sometimes lead to false conclusions and misinformation.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

H/T, The Gaming Revolution and Modern Warzone.

