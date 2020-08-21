Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Provides Update on Release, Zombies Mode

✖

A new update on the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been provided alongside a leak about the Zombies Mode of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. Unfortunately, isn't information about a release date or a beta, but rather the game's release on PC, which, like Modern Warfare, will be exclusive to Battle Net. Meanwhile, the port itself is being handled by Beenox. And this will be the only way to get a PC copy of the game. It won't be on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, or anywhere else.

The update about the game's PC release comes way of Activision itself, who has begun to send out promotional emails for the upcoming full reveal of the game, set to go down on August 26 via Call of Duty: Warzone. Unfortunately, the email doesn't say anything else pertinent about the PC version of the game, other than the aforementioned noted tidbit about it being handled by Beenox, who worked on the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as well as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

@charlieINTEL Emails starting to go out for BO:CW reveal pic.twitter.com/X6de3rsf1c — Ethan Keating (@TheParagram) August 21, 2020

As for the update on the Zombies Mode, it doesn't come way of Activision, but via one of Call of Duty's most prominent insiders, Tom Henderson. According to Henderson, the Zombies mode won't be included in this "full" reveal of the game on August 26. Rather, the mode's reveal will be held for a later date, which is typically the case with Call of Duty.

#BlackOpsColdWar Zombies reveal is coming at a later date. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) August 20, 2020

While we won't see the game's Zombies Mode on August 26, many are hoping to see our first look at the game's multiplayer and the revamped Call of Duty: Warzone. However, there's a good chance we will get a look at the game's campaign and that's it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to release sometime this holiday season via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Below, you can find more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter:

