Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Release Date Seemingly Leaked

Thanks to the latest update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, a whole slew of details about the upcoming video game Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have made their way into the wild. That includes, but is not limited to, what appears to be the release date for the latest and greatest Call of Duty title.

More specifically, included in the files for last night's update were a bunch of information about the various editions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Normally, this is of interest but isn't directly related to the release date. The fine print, however, includes a note that the pre-order DLC included will be redeemable through November 13, 2021. If this is exactly a year after release, which is common for launch day DLC, that would mean that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13th. It's not an official announcement by far, but it's not nothing either. Even so, we don't have all that long to wait until the folks making the video game provide a definitive answer.

After all, the official full reveal is set for tomorrow, August 26th. Given the magnitude of the files discovered, it seems like platforms, release date, and editions will all bee announced alongside the release date. The current expectation is that Activision and Treyarch will show off the single-player campaign tomorrow with a multiplayer reveal at a later date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new title right here.

What do you think of the most recent round of leaks? Will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release on November 13th?

