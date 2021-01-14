Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Launches Massive New Multiplayer Map

✖

Season One of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has already delivered plenty of new maps, game modes, and weapons for players to enjoy, but there is still a lot more to come. This week, Call of Duty announced the next wave of updates and additions for Season One, with some new content going live within the game first thing Thursday morning. One of the new additions that has already become available is a never-before-seen map called Sanatorium, and it is absolutely massive.

Sanatorium is one of two new maps being added with the next wave of updates. Express, the beloved Black Ops II map, is coming to Cold War on February 4th. Until that arrives, players will undoubtedly be checking out Sanatorium, which is a map exclusively for the 40-player game modes. Due to its wide-open landscape, Sanatorium feels even bigger than the other 40-player maps already in the game. Just take a look at the map in action:

Sanatorium is MASSIVE! Can we play Battle Royale on this map!? pic.twitter.com/lBsHq1sojR — Drift0r (@Drift0r) January 14, 2021

Sanatorium is set and an "experimental health retreat" out in the Ural plains in 1984. There was clearly a lot of shady stuff going down at this facility, and it wouldn't be surprising to see it pop up somewhere else in the franchise at some point.

You can take a look at Call of Duty's official description of Sanatorium below.

"Ten squads of four will head up to the Ural plains to fight over objectives and vehicles on land, sea, and air. Here in the Urals is a Soviet experimental health retreat — the focus of a clandestine investigation by NATO forces in September 1984. Low wooded hills provide cover for squads to gain reconnaissance over the main, roughly circular-shaped "hotel": a concrete, brutalist architectural behemoth flanked by lakeside structures and a large wooden dock. With links to secret testing within State Sanatorium U-23, notes found within the grounds of this sprawling complex indicate a conditioning trial known as Project Golova."

What do you think of the new Black Ops map? Are you excited to dig in to all of the new Season One content on the way this month? Let us know in the comments!