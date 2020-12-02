Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Next-Gen PS5 Update Leaked

✖

It looks like Infinity Ward and Activision are working on a proper next-gen upgrade for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but only via backward compatibility. The news comes way not of Infinity Ward and Activision, in other words not officially, but from a PS5 user who noticed a PS5 version of the game in the console's UI. Right now, there isn't a PS5 version of the game, so it's unclear why a version would be listed if one wasn't in the pipeline.

Right now, the leak has not been validated or confirmed in any capacity, but if a PS5 version of the game is showing up in the console's UI, not only does it suggest such a version is in the works, but that it's coming soon. However, it's also possible this is a mistake. After all, it'd be odd for Activision to release a proper PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game to compete with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is available natively on both next-gen systems.

It's also worth pointing out that the next-gen update could be exclusive to PS5 given PlayStation's long-running deal with Activision that includes not just marketing rights, but exclusive content. However, a get this big seems unlikely given the context of the game's largely inconsequential exclusive content on PlayStation and given how much backlash it would cause.

That said, below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user "asjonesy99" and Call of Duty leaker Okami:

Modern Warfare seen listing a #PS5 version in the console's UI. Next gen update soon? (credit u/asjonesy99) pic.twitter.com/2qC4b2pzmE — Okami (@Okami13_) December 1, 2020

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Sony, Activision, or Infinity Ward -- have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely any of them will. However, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.