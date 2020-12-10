Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Warns of Season 1 Weapon Nerfs and Buffs

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's next update will come with some weapon tuning, which means nerfs and buffs for a variety of guns in the game right in time for Season 1. The news comes the way of Treyarch Studios itself, who took to Twitter today to announce -- after revealing today's patch notes -- the aforementioned news with no further specifics, which means, for now, it's unclear how extensive this tuning pass will be or what guns specifically are being tweaked.

While Treyarch hasn't provided any additional or official details, earlier this month Tom Henderson, a prominent Call of Duty insider, warned of two major nerfs coming to the M16 and AUG. So far, this hasn't come to fruition, but it looks like that may change next week. In other words, many players may need to find a new go-to gun for Season 1.

"For those wondering, our next weapon tuning pass is planned to arrive next week with Season One. Stay tuned," said the official Treyarch Studios Twitter account.

For those wondering, our next weapon tuning pass is planned to arrive next week with Season One. Stay tuned. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 10, 2020

Big nerfs coming to the M16 and AUG. Get them gold whilst you can #BlackOpsColdWar — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) December 2, 2020

The last time Treyarch tuned the game's weapons, it nerfed the MP5 and completely ruined the FFAR in competitive play. Whether or not this new tuning pass will contain such substantial nerfs, remains to be seen. It's quite possible it will be more buff heavy than nerf heavy, but this usually isn't the case.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or peep the relevant links below: