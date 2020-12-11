Call of Duty: Warzone Adding Popular Black Ops 4 Gameplay Feature

✖

Both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are adding a popular Black Ops 4 gameplay feature for Season 1, or, in other words, next week. More specifically, once Season 1 is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, both Warzone and this year's new COD will have Mastercrafts, a popular gameplay and customization feature introduced by Treyarch back in 2018 via Black Ops 4.

A new tier of blueprints, Mastercrafts are special cosmetic skins unlike any other skin in the game. In other words, unique skins for each gun. If it helps, think of exotics in Destiny and Destiny 2. As Treyarch notes, Mastercrafts are a unique cosmetic addition on top of a five-attachment weapon blueprint, making them "ultra" level weapon variants above even legendary.

For now, Treyarch hasn't revealed the Mastercrafts coming to the game, but that may change next week before Season 1 releases and Black Ops Cold War integrates with Warzone.

As noted above, Mastercrafts are fairly reminiscent of exotics in the Destiny series, as in they are more than just a color-scheme and few little design tweaks here and there. Each completely transforms the look of the gun, and many of them tend to be bold and over-the-top.

At the moment, it's unclear if Mastercrafts will be limited to bundles and the game's in-game store or whether players will be able to grind to earn them. If more details on this are revealed by Treyarch and Activision, we will be sure to update the story.

