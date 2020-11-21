Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War November 21 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Just after Treyarch Studios released the first big Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update this week, another patch has been released just a day later. Those who are just now getting used to Friday’s update that made a bunch of sweeping changes to weapons, Scorestreaks, and other parts of the game don’t have to worry about readjusting to everything in the new update though. This follow-up patch largely deals with bugfixes affecting different parts of the game like the multiplayer and Zombies modes, and the update should now be out for all platforms to download.

Treyarch announced the release of this second update on Saturday and said it would include some “additional bug fixes” for things like the Ring of Fire ability in the Zombies mode among other interactions between different things in the mode. The update deals almost exclusively with the Zombies mode with only a few other bug fixes released for the multiplayer mode and some general issues affecting the overall game.

We’ve implemented some additional bug fixes today, including the restoration of Tier III Ring of Fire’s ability to pull from stock ammo for Wonder Weapons in Zombies. Patch notes: https://t.co/sMF9IGZmG3 pic.twitter.com/EJVMRVQyXf — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 21, 2020

You can find the patch notes for the latest update below.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue that prevented Wonder Weapons from pulling ammo from the stock while using Tier III Ring of Fire.

Enemy AI

Addressed an issue that could cause zombies to stop attacking players after taking the Anomaly to the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that rarely caused Megaton to spawn near players unexpectedly.

Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Armor damage feedback for Heavy Zombies.

Intel

Addressed multiple issues with the Intel tab in the Barracks.

Exfil

Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from not making it to the exfil location.

Dead Ops Arcade

Addressed an issue where score was not being properly awarded.

Addressed an issue where the player could die by taking fall damage in the Silverback Slideways bonus room.

Miscellaneous

Addressed an issue that prevented certain Spectral Reflections from appearing in the map.

MULTIPLAYER

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Addressed an issue where the second match of Fireteam: Dirty Bomb could place the player into a Combined Arms lobby.

GLOBAL

UI