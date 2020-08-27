Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS5 and Xbox Series X Box Art Revealed

✖

Today saw the official unveiling of Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and box art for the game has been revealed alongside the game. Those hoping to get a better look at the cases for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions can do so thanks to a new image. The PS5 and Xbox Series X cases include the "cross-gen" versions of Black Ops Cold War, which come bundled with either the PS4 and PS5 versions, or the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. Images of the box art can be found in the Tweet below.

Black Ops Cold War PS5 & Xbox box art pic.twitter.com/ZtlGvPl3mG — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 26, 2020

Notably, the only way to purchase the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is through the cross-gen bundle, which will retail for $70. Since the Xbox Series X will offer backwards compatibility, the Xbox One version should be playable on the upcoming console, but that would mean any next-gen enhancements would not be included. Presumably, this will also be possible between the PS4 and PS5 versions, though Sony has been a bit less forthcoming regarding its plans for backwards compatibility.

True to its name, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take place during the Cold War era. The game is the sixth entry in the Black Ops series, but it is actually a direct sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. Set during the 1980s, the game will feature a number of real-world events and figures, as players visit locations such as Turkey, Vietnam, East Berlin, and more. Given some of the clues that were given out prior to the game's unveiling, it certainly makes sense that the game will be inspired by real events!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will release on current-gen systems on November 13th, and on next-gen systems at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the box art for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Do you plan on buying the game on a next-gen platform? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.