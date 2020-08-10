New Call of Duty 2020 Countdown Points to Reveal Set for Friday

✖

Activision has been slowly releasing more clues about the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, and it appears that more will be revealed on Friday, August 14th. Earlier today, Call of Duty influencers and content creators were sent projectors and slides, which led them to discover clues in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Those clues related to the 1972 chess match between Boris Spassky and Robert James Fischer. After quite a bit of work, @NoahJ456 and other influencers discovered that the moves in the match revealed the website PawnTakesPawn.com/tv. There, visitors will find a retro television and VCR with a blinking "8-14" and "12:00." According to @NoahJ456, August 14th will not feature a full reveal for the game, but rather the next set of clues.

I just heard directly from Activision. What we solved today was just the FIRST step of the Call of Duty 2020 reveal. What comes out on Friday at 12 EST is just the next part. We go again. pic.twitter.com/KBvu2sPoaR — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) August 10, 2020

From all of the information revealed thus far, it appears that the next game in the Call of Duty franchise will be a Black Ops title set during the Cold War. In addition to today's mystery, a number of other clues have pointed to that particular setting. Last month, the Xbox Live Store listed a game called "The Red Door," which seems to be the a Cold War reference, as well as the codename that Activision is using for the game's alpha. The listing is still live, but no information has been revealed, since.

Further pointing towards the Cold War setting, it also appears that Black Ops protagonist Frank Woods will appear in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Voice lines from the character were added to the game alongside the season 4 update. It's unknown at this time how Woods will appear in the game, but it's possible that the character will be added to promote the next Call of Duty game.

With August 14th just a few short days away, it seems that fans won't have to wait much longer to find out more about the upcoming title!

Are you excited about the next game in the Call of Duty franchise? What do you think of Activision's promotion for the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

