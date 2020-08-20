Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Official Key Art Revealed

✖

Treyarch and Activision have revealed the official key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. And in terms of Call of Duty key arts, it's quite colorful. Unfortunately, though, it doesn't divulge much. The little it does seemingly reveal points to a two-sided campaign, which means we may be playing as both the US and the Soviets, however, for now this is just speculation.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is simply key art for the game, or also it's cover art as well. Activision and Treyarch unfortunately do not divulge this information, however, if either does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever information is provided.

If you haven't seen the key art yet, it features the faces of two soldiers -- one USA one Soviet -- cut in half and then connected into one whole face. In addition to this, the art is realized with lots of color and era-appropriate propaganda.

𝚃𝚒𝚖𝚎 𝚒𝚜 𝚝𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚒𝚗𝚐, 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚕. 𝚆𝚘𝚛𝚕𝚍𝚠𝚒𝚍𝚎 𝚁𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚊𝚕 𝙰𝚞𝚐𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝟸𝟼. pic.twitter.com/Nflp2vEVBK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 20, 2020

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is poised to release sometime this holiday season via presumably the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. In case you missed it, yesterday Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software revealed the game's first-ever teaser trailer and announced a full reveal is set to go down next on August 26. Exact timing for the reveal has not been divulged, but we do know it will happen via Call of Duty: Warzone.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.