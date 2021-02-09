Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals League Play Details

✖

League Play is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, pitting players against one another within their personal Skill Divisions. There are 30 different Ranks, and players can climb through them during League Play events. In order to access League Play, players can now find the mode between the Multiplayer and Zombies options in the game. From there, players will be able to participate in their first League Play Event, which encompasses five initial placement matches. Players are then placed in a ladder and skill division based on how they performed, and tasked with climbing through the ranks during League Play Events.

For those unfamiliar with the format, League Play Events are held twice a week: Monday through Friday for Weekday Events, and Friday through Monday for Weekend Events. The higher a player is able to climb the ladder during an event, the closer they'll get to making it to the next Rank promotion. Wins and win streaks will help players climb the ladder, while losses will bring them down. Quitting League matches results in ladder penalties. At the end of each event, players earn Gems based on where they ranked in the ladder. Earning Gems allows players to increase in the Ranks. For every five Ranks a player moves up, they'll earn a different League Play Calling Card.

League Play features five Skill Divisions in total: Competitor (50% of players), Advanced (top 50%), Expert (top 30%), Elite (top 15%), and Master (top 2%). Skill divisions are based on the overall player population as well as performance, so players might see changes as the pool of players increases in the League. Players also earn XP and Battle Pass progression by participating in League Play Events.

More information on the breakdown of the different Ranks, Skill Divisions, and League Play Calling Cards can be found at Treyarch's official website right here. It certainly seems like an exciting start for League Play, and the timing seems perfect with Call of Duty League set to begin this weekend with the Atlanta FaZe Home Series. The festivities kick off Thursday February 11th at 3 p.m. EST, and every team in the League will compete during that period.

