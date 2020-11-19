Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reportedly Reveals Season 1 Battle Pass Cosmetics

✖

The latest installment of the Call of Duty franchise has been out for a little over a week now, and longtime fans of the franchise are continuing to dig into all of the various features that the Black Ops Cold War edition of the game has to offer. Folks are still getting used to the new weapons and multiplayer maps in the game, but the beginning of December will bring a wave of brand new content to the game, so everyone will need to hurry up and get comfortable. Season One kicks off for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on December 10th, and we now have an idea of what might be coming with it.

Dataminers have discovered what appear to be many of the new cosmetic items coming to Cold War with the Season One Battle Pass, which include some new skins, charms, emblems, and weapons. This first season will also see the return of the watch feature introduced in Modern Warfare.

battlepass season 1 icon pic.twitter.com/pGTeniSQ9Q — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) November 18, 2020

Twitter user @TailsDoll711 has shared the leaked images from the Cold War files online, showing off some of the different looks and items making their way to the new Black Ops installment. Above, you can see the icon for the Season One Battle Pass, which seems to be revealing a new operator, though a full look at the character hasn't found its way online just yet. Below, you'll see a couple of new skins for Adler, a shotgun skin, and some new weapon charms.

Players will be excited to see the customizable watch feature return in Black Ops Cold War, but not nearly as excited as they are to play in the iconic Nuketown map once again.

looks like the watch cosmetic will be returning pic.twitter.com/psFqUl4lnD — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) November 18, 2020

Nuketown '84 is coming to Black Ops Cold War ahead of the Battle Pass debut, set to be introduced into the game on November 24th. This version of the map will see the Nuketown location years after its initial use, covered in graffiti and completely rundown. This new leak revealed the first look at the new Nuketown mini-map, as well as a teaser image for its arrival.

preview image and minimap for nuketown in cold war pic.twitter.com/3J2sCzr5Oz — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) November 18, 2020

What do you think of all the new content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments!