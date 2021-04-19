Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Maps for Season 3

✖

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is just around the corner, which means that a new Battle Pass and a ton of new content is about to appear in the game. Season 3 kicks off on April 22nd, and while all eyes have been glued to the changes coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War has a lot of exciting stuff on the way. This includes four additional maps that will arrive as a part of Season 3.

The official Call of Duty blog revealed all of the new Season 3 content on Monday, an announcement that included details on all four of the new multiplayer maps coming to the game. Three of these maps are brand new to the Call of Duty franchise, while the fourth is a returning favorite. Standoff, one of the most popular maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, will be arriving in Black Ops Cold War at some point during Season 3.

The two maps that will arrive during the Season 3 launch week are Yamantau and Diesel. Both will be available in 6v6 game modes, while Diesel will also be added to 2v2 and 3v3 playlists. The fourth map is called Duga, and it's a massive, multi-team map that will arrive in multiplayer modes in-season. However, the map will be made available at launch in the Zombies Outbreak game mode.

You can check out the first look and descriptions for all four new maps below.

(Photo: Call of Duty)

Yamantau (6v6, Launch Week) - Bury your enemies in an avalanche of firepower as you fight through the crumbled remains of the Soviet observatory on Mount Yamantau. Battle through a massive downed satellite dish, snowy interiors, and broken catwalks, and fast-rope up and over your enemies to get the jump on the competition.

(Photo: Call of Duty)

Diesel (6v6/2v2/3v3, Launch Week) - In the lonesome desert, this slice of Americana erupts into a battleground. Gear up for 6v6, as well as 2v2 and 3v3 in Gunfight on this fast-paced and frenetic map. Battle around the gas station and its surrounding buildings, smack dab in the middle of the badlands. Get frying.

(Photo: Call of Duty)

Standoff (6v6, In-Season) - This Black Ops II classic is an icon to fans and pros alike, and in Season Three, it’s coming to Black Ops Cold War. Compete in 6v6 on this medium-sized map, which features a timeless three-lane feel and plentiful opportunities for outsmarting your opponents. Watch those buildings and mind the van over near the hay bales.

(Photo: Call of Duty)

Duga (Multi-Team, In-Season) - Deploy with your squad to the Ural Mountains in this expansive new Multi-Team environment. Duga offers something for every playstyle, whether you prefer to move through the central admin offices for close-range battles, or work your way around the perimeter through the bus depot to the chemical processing plant for long-range battles. If you can’t immediately decide where to take your skills, try making your way atop the array tower for a fantastic view before parachuting off to your destination of choice.

Are you looking forward to the new maps coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Which one sounds most exciting? Let us know in the comments!