Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases February 13 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a weekend patch on Saturday to add yet another League Play restriction to the list of rules along with some fixes for the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. The RC-XD Scorestreak is no longer allowed in League Play, and the friendly fire mechanism has been adjusted to prevent players from griefing their teammates too often. Treyarch Studios’ update also reminded players of the Double Weapon XP bonus that’s going on now for a bit longer than the weekend events typically last.

Like some of the touch-up updates we’ve seen in the past week or so, Saturday’s update for Black Ops Cold War was a brief one with no major gameplay changes. It focused largely on the League Play mode which makes sense given how new it is and also took care of a couple of issues players have likely been facing in their normal matches or in the Zombies mode’s new Firebase Z map.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: • RC-XD now restricted in League Play

• Friendly fire penalty adjustments in League Play

• Zombies fixes

• UI & Express updates

• Double Weapon XP Weekend continues Patch notes: https://t.co/6v1GtG0IVF pic.twitter.com/5NNTRdLR3e — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 13, 2021

The full patch notes for this weekend’s update can be found below.

Global

UI

Addressed an issue with the League Play button showing up in Combat Record in the Barracks.

Addressed an issue where all non-Master Calling Cards were displaying negative values in the Challenges menus.

Multiplayer

Maps

Express Addressed an issue where it was possible to capture a Hardpoint outside of a zone in Express Hardpoint.



League Play

Scorestreaks

RC-XD is now restricted.

Friendly Fire

Friendly fire will now convert to ricochet damage after the 2nd teamkill and return damage to the attacker. Players will be kicked after 2 additional attempted teamkills after that.

UI

Added "Results Processing" display.

Improved visuals on "Processing Ladder Result" display.

Addressed an issue that could incorrectly display details from the previous League Play Event.

Addressed an issue where the player was unable to scroll up and down the League Ladder.

Zombies

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could cause a player to be teleported out of the map when other players interacted with the teleporter in the Village area.

Closed an exploit allowing the player to stand on the Crafting Table.

UI