Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Fans Divided Over Upcoming Buff

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is buffing snipers in a future update and fans are divided about it. Last week, Treyarch released the latest COD via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and already a weapons hierarchy is forming. And right now, depending on who you ask, snipers are either in desperate need of a buff, while others think they are OP as is. That said, apparently, Treyarch agrees with those that believe the former, because according to a designer on the game, they are getting a buff in a future update.

Taking to Twitter, game designer on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Tony Flame, cheekily revealed that snipers are getting a buff. Flame didn't go into any details or provide any release window for the buff, but the tease was enough to send some fans into a frenzy of disagreement.

The first comment in the replies section with over 100 likes complains that snipers are already over-powered as is. And then the first reply to this reply, with nearly 300 likes, suggests this is an absurd claim.

Next order of business: pic.twitter.com/QI5q7MmFd2 — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) November 21, 2020

If you think snipers are op in this cod you CLEARLY have never played call of duty — where am i (@Clohvrr) November 21, 2020

Snipers are legit beyond OP as it is, I can’t believe y’all are letting these quick scopers who need aim assist to be good tell you the snipers are bad lol top 3 game for snipers, they barely hit marker as is it’s always 1 shot — wizzin on by (@wizzinz) November 21, 2020

Snipers need a ads speed buff you realize the only players complaining about snipers are bad players and there is heavy sbmm so it wouldn’t matter anyway. — vincent memmolo (@vincentmemmolo1) November 21, 2020

Hey Tony! I appreciate you working on that gun. For snipers, we would appreciate if you reverted this patch, and instead, add flinch, and no aim assist to snipers, that way, they wouldn't feel as overpowered. Just a thought that could be talked about. The M27 needs that buff! — ioN Jayᵛᶠ (@Twihpe) November 21, 2020

Please don’t buff the snipers. I’m sick and tired of getting quickscoped it’s so annoying. — Alvaro (@alvaro_alvar0) November 21, 2020

Explain to me how you guys made a gun that shoots a 7.62 x 51mm (LW3 Tundra) do more damage than a .50 BMG (M82)?!?! How?!? Needs major buff pic.twitter.com/GR2oHT6Yy0 — Teddy Hellen (@TPHellen) November 21, 2020

As you can see, no matter what Treyarch does, some players aren't going to be happy. That said, given how prominent sniping has been in Call of Duty over the years, it makes sense Treyarch is looking to give them, or at least some of them, a buff. However, for now, it remains a mystery what this buff will be and whether or not it will make a tangible difference.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available worldwide. For more coverage on the game and all things COD, click here.