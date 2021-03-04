Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Has Zombies Players Divided

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and while it's fairly inconsequential, it does have Zombies players excited, or at least some Zombies players. While the update is a bit of a snoozer, it adds Samantha Maxis via the Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle, which means Samantha is finally in the game as a playable character, something Call of Duty Zombies fans are over-the-moon about, while others are annoyed that the iconic Zombies character is locked behind a paywall of 2,400 COD Points.

That said, right now the Operator has a bit of an issue and is making players become invisible and invincible in Zombies mode. Treyarch has yet to address this issue, but it's safe to assume a fix will come sooner rather than later.

In addition to the bundle, the update adds a brand new mutliplayer playlist, dubbed Rapid Fire Moshpit, which is a brand new addition that Treyarch says is for "adrenaline junkies." On top of this, there are some tweaks and improvements to the UI of the game, Zombies, and Outbreak, but nothing of supreme consequence.

She's been through hell. Now she's back in the fight. The Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle is available in the store for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Jbf0e89LgU — Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 4, 2021

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Treyarch:

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists Rapid Fire Moshpit Modes: TDM , Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint . Maps: Apocalypse, Nuketown ’84, Crossroads Strike, Raid, Express, Garrison. Custom rules: Constant radar sweep throughout the match, Ghost Perk disabled, and shorter wait times between matches. [NEW] Gun Game Apocalypse 24/7 Nuketown 24/7 Snipers Only Moshpit Gunfight Prop Hunt



UI

Addressed an issue where the Quick Play tab would sometimes overlap with the lobby button beneath it.

Addressed an issue where the Quick Play button and Select Map button could both show as highlighted.

ZOMBIES

Featured Playlists Dead Ops Arcade: First Person [NEW] Play Dead Ops Arcade 3 entirely in first-person perspective with up to 4 total players. Outbreak Firebase Z Die Maschine Dead Ops Arcade Onslaught (PS4/PS5) Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5) Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)



Outbreak