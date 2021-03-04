Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Has Zombies Players Divided
A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is live on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and while it's fairly inconsequential, it does have Zombies players excited, or at least some Zombies players. While the update is a bit of a snoozer, it adds Samantha Maxis via the Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle, which means Samantha is finally in the game as a playable character, something Call of Duty Zombies fans are over-the-moon about, while others are annoyed that the iconic Zombies character is locked behind a paywall of 2,400 COD Points.
That said, right now the Operator has a bit of an issue and is making players become invisible and invincible in Zombies mode. Treyarch has yet to address this issue, but it's safe to assume a fix will come sooner rather than later.
In addition to the bundle, the update adds a brand new mutliplayer playlist, dubbed Rapid Fire Moshpit, which is a brand new addition that Treyarch says is for "adrenaline junkies." On top of this, there are some tweaks and improvements to the UI of the game, Zombies, and Outbreak, but nothing of supreme consequence.
She's been through hell. Now she's back in the fight.
The Samantha Maxis Reactive bundle is available in the store for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Jbf0e89LgU— Call of Duty 🧟 (@CallofDuty) March 4, 2021
Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Treyarch:
MULTIPLAYER
- Featured Playlists
- Rapid Fire Moshpit [NEW]
- Modes: TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint.
- Maps: Apocalypse, Nuketown ’84, Crossroads Strike, Raid, Express, Garrison.
- Custom rules: Constant radar sweep throughout the match, Ghost Perk disabled, and shorter wait times between matches.
- Gun Game
- Apocalypse 24/7
- Nuketown 24/7
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Gunfight
- Prop Hunt
- Rapid Fire Moshpit [NEW]
UI
- Addressed an issue where the Quick Play tab would sometimes overlap with the lobby button beneath it.
- Addressed an issue where the Quick Play button and Select Map button could both show as highlighted.
ZOMBIES
- Featured Playlists
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person [NEW]
- Play Dead Ops Arcade 3 entirely in first-person perspective with up to 4 total players.
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PS4/PS5)
- Onslaught Apocalypse (PS4/PS5)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PS4/PS5)
Outbreak
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes related to Objectives and vehicles.
- Gameplay
- Addressed an issue where the split version of the Megaton HVT could die without taking damage.
- Addressed an issue where Megaton would not split after taking Shatter Blast explosive damage when its health was very low.
- UI
- Addressed an issue where the "Reward Available" UI would sometimes overlap with the Trial Timer on the HUD.
- Field Upgrades
- Addressed an issue that caused Plaguehounds to become invulnerable after they attacked a player using upgraded Frenzied Guard.
Locked Behind a Paywall
most important zombies character and she’s locked behind a paywall— adem (@adxm72) March 4, 2021
Skin Not Working
You know if the skin actually worked I would use it lol— Arcadian (@sebassesd) March 4, 2021
Disgusting
new operator, finally something decent. oh wait no challenges to unlock her only a pay wall, absolutely disgusting— Euan Wood (@EuanWood5) March 4, 2021
Release the Operator by Itself
Stop forcing us to buy full bundles.— James Perrott 🐸 (@jamesperrott1) March 4, 2021
I just want Samantha. The only single bundle I bought is already for the AK74u, and the rest of this bundle is all worthless stuff I simply don’t want
A Bit Pricey
This is really cool. A bit pricey though. I can’t really talk, I bought the Cowboy Adler bundle but I don’t feel like dropping more cash for just a character and a few blueprints/emblems/stickers— James Aschenbrenner (@Cowboy_James12) March 4, 2021
Finally
After 12 years.... Samantha is finally a playable Character🥲🥳🍕— PIZZA🍕 (@CodeNamePizza) March 4, 2021
Can't Wait
THANK YOUUUU CAN'T WAIT TO PLAY AS SAM ❤— Cherry (@TheGamerCherry) March 4, 2021
Farewell Woods
Farewell Woods.... HELLO SAMANTHA pic.twitter.com/vPiymgJRTc— SuperJoker115 (@SuperJoker115) March 4, 2021