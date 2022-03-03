Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adding Original Black Ops Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s still getting content even though we’ve already gotten Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty 2022 is on the way, and in this next update, players will soon be battling on an original Call of Duty: Black Ops map. Treyarch Studios announced this week that it’s planning to add WMD from Black Ops to Black Ops Cold War’s Multiplayer experience. Some details about the map were shared, too, to familiarize or reintroduce players to the map whether or not they played on it within Black Ops or not.

As players might’ve discerned from seeing people talk about this new map addition on social media, WMD has been a pretty popular map over the years after it was added in Black Ops and was later available in Black Ops 4. It’s a large, snowy map filled with different buildings for players to escape to if they’re caught out in the open as well as vantage points and walkways throughout the multi-tiered arena. Treyarch provided a better overview of the map and how the different spawns give way to vantage points and areas to rush.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprise! We’ve got new content dropping tomorrow in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• WMD Multiplayer map (Black Ops 1 remaster)

• Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in MP & Zombies

• Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle



Details at the @CallofDuty Blog: https://t.co/Kl3idBujDw pic.twitter.com/N92feRp4XT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 3, 2022

“At match start, teams spawn on the left- and right-hand sides of the map, with the left giving immediate access to the Crane and Research power positions and the right side giving immediate access to Silo, Shipment, and Production,” Treyarch said. “The top and bottom paths are equally accessible to both teams.

“Many objective modes feature locations on the ground floor in particularly vulnerable areas, considering the map’s many vantage points. A variety of objects offer cover when traveling these high-risk paths, which savvy Operators will certainly take note of when it comes time to push the attack.”

Treyarch reminded players too that the silo location over in the eastern part of the map pretty much always has a sniper or two perched on it, so expect to see people up there frequently. As for loadout recommendations, Treyarch suggested players bring Forward Intel so that they get a better view of the large map.

This new map and more will be dropping on Friday in a Black Ops Cold War update, so expect to see it released then.