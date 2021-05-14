Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Is Adding More Mystery Box Weapons
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is getting updated soon with some sizable content releases spread out throughout all areas of the game. Part of those changes will affect the iconic Mystery Box in the Zombies mode, the box that either grants players with a reasonable or powerful weapon or just takes their money outright. The Mystery Box is getting some new weapons added to its loot pool as part of the update with 11 different weapons in total being introduced to the Mystery Box.
The content coming to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will be released on May 20th, Treyarch said when it introduced the plans for the releases to the community. While the content plans of course touch on all areas of the game, the Mystery Box changes will be some of the most exciting ones for the traditional Zombies players. The changes made there will affect the Mystery Boxes and the Trial rewards in all of the game’s round-based maps as well as the game’s Outbreak mode.
Other than the Mystery Box adjustments, other changes to Zombies’ features and gameplay systems are coming in the next update, too. All of those changes can be found below led first by the Mystery Box adjustments.
Black Ops Cold War’s Features & Gameplay Improvements in May 20th Update
- New weapons added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:
- Groza assault rifle
- MAC-10 SMG
- Streetsweeper shotgun
- FARA 83 assault rifle
- LC10 SMG
- R1 Shadowhunter crossbow
- ZRG 20mm sniper rifle
- Sledgehammer melee weapon
- Wakizashi melee weapon
- Machete melee weapon
- E-Tool melee weapon
- Custom Mod support: Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session.
- New Outbreak Map features: Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map
- Zombies-specific weapon tuning to increase the overall power of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges: Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season)
- Rebalancing zombie health at high rounds and scaling Self Revive costs to provide a greater challenge and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players
- Buffing the Pack-a-Punched ZRG 20mm bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies
- Reduced health for the Demented Echo in Outbreak
- New gameplay improvements and bug fixes in Dead Ops Arcade 3