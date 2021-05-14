Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Is Adding More Mystery Box Weapons

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is getting updated soon with some sizable content releases spread out throughout all areas of the game. Part of those changes will affect the iconic Mystery Box in the Zombies mode, the box that either grants players with a reasonable or powerful weapon or just takes their money outright. The Mystery Box is getting some new weapons added to its loot pool as part of the update with 11 different weapons in total being introduced to the Mystery Box.

The content coming to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will be released on May 20th, Treyarch said when it introduced the plans for the releases to the community. While the content plans of course touch on all areas of the game, the Mystery Box changes will be some of the most exciting ones for the traditional Zombies players. The changes made there will affect the Mystery Boxes and the Trial rewards in all of the game’s round-based maps as well as the game’s Outbreak mode.

Other than the Mystery Box adjustments, other changes to Zombies’ features and gameplay systems are coming in the next update, too. All of those changes can be found below led first by the Mystery Box adjustments.

Black Ops Cold War’s Features & Gameplay Improvements in May 20th Update