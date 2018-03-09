Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII Could Be on Battle.Net

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is confirmed and the internet is done trying to come to terms with the fact that it was never about roman numerals, it’s time to start looking ahead for what the next game from Treyarch will actually be about. With rumors stating that it will be in the near future and not so outlandishly futuristic like games past, many FPS fans are wondering what other details we can squeeze out before the big reveal! It may not be narrative-focused, but we did find a detail about where the title itself will be available.

We all know that the parent company of the franchise is Activision and we also know their Blizzard ties, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that the next title might be accessible through Battle.net. When looking at the Call of Duty website, the “login via your network” screen shows the usual PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam … but directly underneath that lies the Battle.net connection. Again, makes sense. Destiny 2 is accessible through Battle.net with their ties to Activision, why not Call of Duty?

It is possible that this could be made in error, but the screenshot above is directly from the website. With Destiny being the first non-Blizzard title to make its way onto the client, the MMO definitely paved the way for more titles to follow suit under that Activision umbrella. So far Activision has not responded to the sighting, though we did reach out for confirmation. Until then, all we have is a screenshot and our dreams to keep us company.

According to our recent coverage, as per a recent press release:

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

And let us also note the smart move on Activision’s part to bump up that release date a little bit? I don’t think anyone would want to go head to head with Red Dead Redemption 2’s launch.