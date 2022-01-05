Call of Duty Cheat Distributor Being Sued by Activision

Video game publisher Activision has filed a lawsuit this week against EngineOwning, which is a platform that distributes cheats and other hacks for various Call of Duty games. In recent months, Activision and its various studios have been making a larger attempt to ban cheaters who may be playing titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard to improve the experience for everyone. And while that pursuit has gone somewhat well so far, Activision seems to now be taking this issue to the source.

This lawsuit, which was filed by Activision on January 4, claims that EngineOwning’s “development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation” of these various cheats associated with Call of Duty all break the rights that the company has as the publisher of the franchise. Activision goes on to state that titles dating back to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have been affected by these cheats over time. In addition, it also mentions Overwatch in the lawsuit’s overview, claiming that EngineOwning is also supposedly developing new cheating software for the popular hero shooter.

“By this lawsuit, Activision seeks to put a stop to unlawful conduct by an organization that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain unfair competitive advantages (i.e., to cheat) in the COD Games,” said Activision in the details of the lawsuit document. “These ongoing activities damage Activision’s games, its overall business, and the experience of the COD player community. […] The COD Games are designed to be enjoyed by and fair for all players. When players use exploits like Cheating Software, such conduct disturbs game balance and in many cases leads non-cheating players to quit matches in frustration.”

At this point in time, it remains to be seen what will happen in this situation within the long run. Considering that this lawsuit was only just filed, we likely won’t hear about its status for quite a bit longer. Still, this move does show that Activision is definitely looking to take this cheating outburst within its various Call of Duty games quite seriously.

