New Call of Duty Report Shoots Down Advanced Warfare 2 Rumor

A new report associated with Call of Duty has potentially shot down a rumor claiming that a sequel to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is in the works. Within the past day, a new rumor sprang up stating that Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 was happening at developer Sledgehammer Games and would be released in 2025. And while a number of Call of Duty fans didn't know what to make of this given that Advanced Warfare was a pretty divisive entry in the series, it sounds like this sequel might not be happening after all.

Based on a new report from Charlie Intel, which has had numerous Call of Duty scoops in the past, Advanced Warfare 2 isn't in development at the moment. While Sledgehammer Games is still in line to release a new game in the future following its work on Call of Duty: Vanguard, Charlie Intel states that it's still not known what the studio might be doing.

I have heard that there is no Advanced Warfare 2 currently in development at Sledgehammer Games, despite the rumors today.



Not fully clear yet what Sledgehammer Games is working on. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2022

Obviously, it's hard to know what to make of this matter given that we now have various reports and rumors directly contradicting one another. In a general sense, a sequel to Advanced Warfare seems to be a bit odd, especially given that the game wasn't all that loved by Call of Duty fans. Not to mention, to see a sequel to Advanced Warfare come about 11 years after the original title releases seems a bit odd. With all of this in mind, it's worth stressing that you should take everything that has been expressed with both of these claims with a major grain of salt until we learn more formally from Activision.

In the near future, the one thing that we do know is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is poised to launch in just a couple of short weeks. The 2022 entry in the series will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on October 28th.

