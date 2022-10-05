Call of Duty 2025 Rumored to Be a Divisive Sequel

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn't even out just yet, but Call of Duty fans may already have an idea of what's planned two years out from this next game. According to a new Call of Duty rumor shared this week, the 2025 game will supposedly be a sequel to 2014's Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and will be developed by Sledgehammer Games, the studio responsible for the first game. How that's received will depend on your thoughts on Advanced Warfare itself, but if the responses to this rumor so far are any indication, people already seem to be pretty divided on the idea of an Advanced Warfare sequel.

RalphsValve, a Call of Duty insider who's shared information on various projects and release windows over the past couple of months, shared the latest on Call of Duty 2025 this week. Amid a period of fatigue with World War II shooters, the Call of Duty leaker said Sledgehammer Games was looking to move away from the historic setting and back to the future that games like Advanced Warfare and 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare exist within.

But even though people may be tired of World War II games, those set in the future aren't widely accepted either. Advanced Warfare's single-player campaign was received exceptionally well upon release, but the multiplayer wasn't as universally loved. That could be said about any new Call of Duty game, but the complaints from detractors about this one specifically seemed to focus on the futuristic aspects themselves like new gadgets and the Exo Movements that gave combatants super soldier-like abilities. While many regarded these as a welcome change for the typical Call of Duty formula, others felt the Exo Movements in particular pushed Call of Duty too far outside of its norms.

These are all just rumors at this point, however, and considering how we're talking about a game supposedly slated for 2025, it'll be a while longer before we hear anything official about this one. Activision previously said it would have "premium content planned for 2023 and beyond," but reports have suggested that the next mainline Call of Duty game will release in 2024.