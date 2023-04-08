Fan-Favorite Call of Duty Makes Comeback Ten Years Later

One of the best Call of Duty games is having a bit of a resurgence right now. Call of Duty is a series that has been absurdly popular for the last two decades and has almost never really lost its steam. It finds new ways to keep players interested whether that be through just simply innovating the mainline entries or creating new types of games within the franchise like Warzone. Either way, it's still going strong, at least from a commercial level. However, there are a lot of fans that long for the days of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, and so on. Despite this, very few people actually play these games still despite the fact they're pretty accessible thanks to things like backward compatibility.

With that said, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 is in the process of making a comeback right now. The game is the number one best seller digitally on Xbox right now, beating out MLB The Show 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), and Resident Evil 4 Remake. It's not exactly clear what sparked this resurgence, but you can boot the game up on Xbox and find a match with relative ease. You will need all of the map packs for the best results, as this was when the series pooled players together based on the DLCs they had. I wasn't able to find a match until I bought the one and only DLC I didn't already own, but after that, I was immediately placed into full lobbies.

Regardless, it's great to see a game like this making a comeback. It's one of the best Call of Duty games and shows that players still love it, even after a ton of other Call of Duty games have come and gone. This isn't the first time it made a resurgence following its launch in 2012. In 2017, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was the tenth best selling game of April that year when it was added to Xbox's backward compatible library.

Are you going to fire up Call of Duty: Black Ops 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T GGRecon]