Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Leak Has COD Fans Excited

Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay has reportedly leaked online and is making the rounds within the leaker community, and apparently the footage in question is impressive. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider Tom Henderson, revealed the footage in question is campaign footage running on PS5. To this end, Henderson says it's one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles and doesn't suffer from any "grey wash" like previous entries in the series.

"I've just watched a campaign mission of Vanguard on the PS5, and it's probably one of the best-looking games on current-gen consoles," said Henderson. It's a bold statement to make, but it looks beautiful. Even for a mission set on the night before the D-Day landings, it looks very crisp. No 'grey wash' that we typically see in Call of Duty. It looks like they've used the PS5 to its full potential. A lot of playing with shadows and lighting - fire, gunshots, and that sort of thing."

Adding to Henderson, another prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider by the name of Okami noted it's hard to believe the game is running on a console.

"I've seen some gameplay of Vanguard's campaign and it actually looks really good," said Okami. "There's one part in particular where the lighting is really impressive. I almost find it hard to believe it's running on console."

So far, just about every Call of Duty leaker and insider has echoed these claims from Henderson and Okami, which in turn has COD fans excited, at least for the campaign. Of course, great graphics doesn't mean much if the gameplay itself isn't up to snuff though.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release worldwide this holiday season via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on Vanguard and all things Call of Duty -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for Call of Duty: Vanguard?