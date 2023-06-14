Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Will Make Major Gameplay Changes in Season 4

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will have a ton of gameplay changes in season 4. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is a game that is a bit divisive among fans. The first game was massively popular and came with its own fair share of criticism, but people enjoyed the rhythm of it all and responded well to the core experience. However, Warzone 2 largely changed things. It aimed to be a bit more tactical and strayed away from some of the things that people really enjoyed about the fast-paced, arcade-y nature of the first game. Over time, Infinity Ward and Raven have worked to try and bring the sequel closer to that original experience, but haven't fully hit the reset button.

However, it looks like season 4 may bring us the closest we've been to those original Warzone days. As reported by Insider Gaming, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is undergoing big changes in season 4. For starters, AI is being removed from strongholds and the strongholds themselves are being retooled quite drastically. In terms of core gameplay, the health is also being increased from 100 to 150, meaning you can have 300HP when you are fully armored up. Content creators who got to do a preview of season 4 also noted movement felt faster, but it's unclear if that will be in the final version. As of right now, it really remains to be seen how much of a difference this will make. You can view the list of changes below.

The removal of AI

Strongholds become active during Infil

Enemy players will be able to see the UAV radius and can recapture the Stronghold.

Inactive Strongholds with White Supply Boxes are also highlighted on the TacMap

It's also believed that season 4 will include an option to rejoin a match after you've been disconnected. This leaked previously, but it's been a mystery as to when it would come to the game. It seems it may be rather imminent, but nothing has been outright confirmed. All of this will come alongside a new map called Vondel which is a bit smaller than Al Mazrah, but bigger than Ashika Island.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Warzone 2's changes?