Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Will Be Revealed Soon

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will get an official reveal very, very soon. Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there and despite the fact the mainline entries are only on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, it manages to rake in tons of money. Activision realized somewhere along the way that Call of Duty had failed to tap into the lucrative mobile market and made Call of Duty Mobile, which brings the PVP Call of Duty experience to mobile devices. While it's not as premium as the yearly releases, it has kept fans incredibly happy and is one of the most successful mobile games out there. Now, Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump as well.

It has already been confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone was coming to mobile and the game has even been in alpha testing with real players for some time. However, the public largely doesn't know what to expect from this massive game. Well, we won't have to wonder for much longer because Activision confirmed during a GameSpot presentation that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be officially unveiled on September 15th, 2022 at COD Next. The event will be all encompassing of the future of Call of Duty, largely focusing on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but will carve out some time for the mobile games as well.

It seems likely we'll get a taste of some gameplay or a cinematic trailer and a release date/public beta for the new mobile battle royale game. Some details that have surfaced indicate that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will support up to 120 players, 30 less than the regular game, and be set in Verdansk. Call of Duty: Warzone dropped Verdansk in 2021 in favor of moving to Caldera, a World War II era pacific island. Whether or not the mobile version will also rotate maps remains to be seen.

