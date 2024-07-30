Call of Duty: Warzone Drops First New Season 5 Update With Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone has today received its first new update since the beginning of Season 5 roughly one week ago. Upon the launch of Season 5, Warzone players were greeted with the return of Superstore, which is a hugely-popular POI from the battle royale game’s past. Additionally, new weapons were brought into Warzone to spice up the meta a bit. Now, Activision is looking to make some changes to the various weapons in Warzone which will result in the meta shifting once again.

Downloadable now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, this new Call of Duty: Warzone update is mainly focused on balance changes. Specifically, the RAM-9, SUPERI 46, COR-45, and TYR have all been tweaked just a bit. Additionally, Activision has made it to where the Push Dagger can be used with a heavy swing. Other than these alterations, this new patch has only brought about some smaller bug fixes as well to improve the overall state of Warzone.

To view the full patch notes from this new Call of Duty: Warzone update for yourself, you can find them attached below.

Call of Duty: Warzone July 30th Update Patch Notes

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Corrected the categorization of base Camos for the STG44 and Static-HV Weapons.

WARZONE

WEAPONS

Submachine Guns

Weapon Adjustments

RAM-9

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel Attachment is no longer able to be equipped without a compatible Barrel.

SUPERI 46

Max Damage Range decreased to 12.7 meters, down from 13.97.

We have removed the Mid Damage Range Min Damage of 25 now starts at 25.4 meters instead of 34.3 meters.



Handguns

Weapon Adjustments

COR-45

Increased rate of fire to 450rpm, up from 240rpm.

XRK TR9 Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire penalty to -15%, down from -25%.

XRK Lightning Fire Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire benefit to 22%, down from 25%.



TYR

Hel’s Reach Short Barrel Incompatible Optic Attachments are no longer able to be equipped.



Melee

Weapon Adjustments

PUSH DAGGER

Added heavy swing melee functionality.

B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint Added a ragdoll effect to the heavy swing melee functionality.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing players from seeing the scoreboard or stats tab when opening the Tac-Map.

Fixed an issue preventing the third Warzone Rewards Mobility challenge (Visit 5 unique POIs in a single match) from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue preventing the Warzone Rewards submenu from updating properly after a player completes the Resurgence Champion’s Quest challenge.