Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Makes an Unexpected Change to the Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War came out in 2020. Since then Call of Duty: Vanguard came out in 2021 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 came out in 2022. Despite this year, many COD fans have begun to migrate back to the game, largely because of the disappointing state of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Meanwhile, Vanguard is widely viewed as one of the weakest releases in the history of the series, so it's no surprise it's been skipped in favor of returning to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

To this end, there's a lot of people playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many more than anyone could have anticipated. The problem with this is it doesn't receive the same level of support as the newer releases, which means there's more problems with it, including a plethora of cheaters.

Thankfully, Activision is aware of the surge in players and the issues it needs to fix, which is why it's released a new security update, with the promise more updates are coming in the future.

"We're aware of recent reports regarding exploits on Black Ops Cold War that impact a small population of players across all platforms. Investigations with partners began last week and are ongoing," reads a tweet from the official Call of Duty Updates Twitter page from last month. "A security update has been released on all platforms. Additional updates are in progress."

Today, this tweet was followed up with: "A new security update has been released for all platforms. Additionally, party privacy settings for all users are now set to 'Friends Only' by default."

Of course, we knew the security updates were coming, but the change to party privacy settings is an unexpected change. No one expected Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to get any meaningful support in 2023, but here we are. As always, we will keep an eye out for any further updates. In the meantime, feel free to let us know what you think. What do you think of COD players flocking back to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War?