Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward You For Beating the Campaign

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reward those who beat the game's action-packed campaign. Call of Duty campaigns are often one of the most overshadowed parts of the game as many focus solely on the multiplayer or zombies/co-op modes. It's understandable, most people want to play with their friends, but the campaigns are pretty solid. They're like big budget action movies with twisty stories and iconic characters. That's especially true for the Modern Warfare games and it looks like the latest entry will be no exception thanks to another big globetrotting adventure.

Infinity Ward has decided to reward players who play through the entire campaign. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will give you a ton of extra goodies in multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 for completing various missions. Some of this is as simple as a token for double weapon XP, but it also unlocks much cooler stuff such as operators, calling cards, and for those who see the game through to the credits: Captain Price's signature weapon via a weapon blueprint. The gun is decked out with various attachments and will give you a pretty solid head start in multiplayer if you choose to do the campaign first. You can view the various bonuses in chronological unlock order below.

Calling Card: "Soap's Determination"

Emblem: "What's Done Is Done"

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: "Chainlinked"

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: "Gaz"

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: "Shadow Company Ops"

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

Now, for those who don't want to miss out on that sweet, sweet multiplayer time, Infinity Ward has you covered. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign releases a week before the rest of the game, giving you a full seven days to experience the story. Given Call of Duty campaigns are usually 6 – 8 hours long, that gives you plenty of time to beat the game and unlock your multiplayer rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign early access begins on October 21st for players who pre-order a digital copy of the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fully releases on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.