Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Release Date Revealed in First Trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially has a release date and is scheduled to release on October 28th, Infinity Ward and Activision announced this week. The follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that continues the reboot of the original Modern Warfare series made its big debut in a trailer shared on Tuesday following numerous leaks and rumors trying to predict when, exactly, the game would be revealed. The trailer shared this week was only a short one, but with summer gaming events set to get underway in the coming weeks, it's expected we'll see the game have a greater presence then if not sooner.

That first trailer can be seen below courtesy of the Call of Duty Twitter account wherein we get some brief commentary as well as a sweeping look at artwork for the game as well as several characters who'll be present in Modern Warfare 2. Over on the YouTube version of the trailer, some details provided there confirmed some of the returning cast as well as a totally new character.

"Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans, these Operators include Captain John Price, Simon 'Ghost' Riley, John 'Soap' MacTavish, Kyle 'Gaz' Garrick and introducing Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas," the YouTube description reads.

Inside the trailer are no doubt numerous teasers hinting at different elements of Modern Warfare 2 such as its settings, narratives, and more. Some people have already started piecing together some of those teasers to try and decipher what's to come of Activision's plans for showing off more of the new Call of Duty game, but neither Activision nor Infinity Ward have officially confirmed any further plans at this point.

This reveal also follows the leak of our first look at Modern Warfare 2 gameplay. Those tweets and other videos showing off that look at the Call of Duty game naturally didn't stay up for long, but that doesn't mean they're gone entirely for those who still want to find them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28th.