Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Details Reveal Date

A new report has seemingly detailed when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will formally be revealed by Activision and Infinity Ward. Over the past couple of weeks, numerous different insiders and reports have claimed to know when Activision will plan to show off MW2 for the first time. And while Activision itself has clearly been changing its plans internally, it sounds like we finally have a new date to circle on the calendar.

According to insider Tom Henderson (via a report from Exputer), it has now been said that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be shown off to the world for the first time on Wednesday, June 8th. This date happens to line up with previous reports that we have heard about the game's announcement coming about in the early part of June. And while some past reports indicated that the reveal could be happening even earlier in the month, it now sounds like Activision has landed on this date.

One reason why the publisher could have decided to wait until June 8th to show off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the first time is because of a number of different events that are happening in this window. For starters, Summer Game Fest is set to hold a major stream of its own the following day on June 9th, which means that an appearance by Modern Warfare 2 could also happen here. In addition, Xbox and Bethesda are holding a showcase a few days later on Sunday, June 12th. Again, there's no guarantee that Modern Warfare 2 will be shown off at either of these supplemental events, but it's worth keeping in mind all the same.

For now, the one thing we know for certain is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be launching later this year and should come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. When new information is formally revealed by Activision, we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

